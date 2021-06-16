After nearly a year and a half of dealing with a pandemic, it’s hard to believe that hurricane season is underway. There should be no one who procrastinates, but too many will do just that.
If we have learned anything over the last several years, it’s that there is no magic wand to be waved after disaster has struck.
When trees block roads, cell towers collapse and waters rise, it takes time for emergency workers to get to the devastation.
This means being prepared to fend for yourself for at least three days.
Start now to store canned or packaged food that can be eaten without cooking.
Have gallons of water on hand.
Any veterans of 2004 or 2017 hurricane seasons will tell you that living without electricity is hot and uncomfortable. Hydration is essential.
Now is the time to think ahead, not when a storm is less than 24 hours away and anxious people have formed into long, uncomfortable lines.
For example, now is the time to call the doctor to make arrangements for extra medications when the time comes.
Now is the time to figure out what you will do with your pets.
Now is the time to find a safe, dry place to store important papers.
Now is the time to make sure your home or rental insurance is in order, or to purchase some.
Now is the time to create an evacuation plan, or make arrangements if you want to leave before the storm.
Someone recently said that disasters are God’s way of bringing people together, so why not introduce yourself to your neighbors now. One thing is for sure, if a major hurricane does strike, we may have to be our own first responders. It will help to know one another.
Inside today’s issue of The News Leader, you will find a special section detailing some of the things you can do to get ready.
Hurricane season is a good time to remember the Boy Scout motto: “Be prepared.”