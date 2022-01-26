The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library “BIG Mid-Winter Book Sale” will be taking place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4 in room 108. The sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library.
“We have been very busy collecting and sorting books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles,” stated Dennis Smolarek in a news release. “And everything is in excellent condition.”
Books include general fiction, mystery, romance, science-fiction, and biography. Also on sale are all types of non-fiction, including history, economics, business, religion, art, parenting, pets/animals, psychology, cookbooks, and many how-to books on a wide range of topics.
There is a large collection of music CDs, movie DVDs, and jigsaw puzzles. Sale item prices range from 25 cents to $2, with a few classics and larger books for a little more.
Books and items remaining after the sale will be sold at the Cooper Memorial Library the following week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, and 9 a.m.-noon, Tuesday, Feb. 8 at even more reduced bargain prices.
All proceeds earned at the book support the Cooper Memorial Library.
WANT TO GO?
The Cooper Memorial Library is located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive.
ABOUT THE FRIENDS OF THE COOPER
The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library provide the funds needed for many of the special programs for children, teens, and adults, which include the annual Summer Reading Program for children and teens, the Cooper Concert and Live Music Series, and a variety of specialty programs for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.
TO LEARN MORE
Contact Program Specialist Eileen Eazsol at 352-536-2260 or email eeazsol@mylakelibrary.org