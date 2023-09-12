As soon as Jon Paul Sousan listens to a band, his gut tells him whether they are good enough to bring to the Clermont stage.
He spends hours scouring the country for the best acts to bring to the Clermont Performing Arts Center that will appeal to its huge audience.
Since he became CPAC’s theater director and performing arts manager, he has brought the biggest and the best tribute bands to the city.
Yet what many people don’t know is that Jon himself is a stage star in his own right, having been the lead singer in the world-famous Take it to the Limit Eagles Tribute Band.
He knows what his audience wants to see because he’s been in the showbiz business for more than 30 years, while owning and operating two major theaters of his own.
“It’s a challenge to find the right acts that will bring the locals through the door,” said Jon, who lives in Clermont. “We have a unique audience in that we have lots of different age groups who attend our theater.
“It’s my responsibility to find the best that’s out there to appeal to as many people as possible. I’ve been lucky enough to spend most of my life either on or beside a stage and I know what people want.”
Jon, who grew-up in a small town called Poplar Bluff in Missouri, always had a musical instrument in his hand. He started out with drums and then graduated to the guitar.
His ambition was always to be a professional singer song writer and producer. For years he sang and played with ‘Anderson Tully,’ a classic rock band that become so popular, they opened for classic acts like A Flock of Seagulls, Night Ranger, and 38 Special.
He came to a crossroads when he was in his early 30’s. “I wanted to go to Nashville and get a recording contract,” Jon said. “When I got there, it was way too expensive to even live.
“In 1998, my father-in -law told me to go to Branson, Missouri because it was booming. I was a rocker and Branson was country. I didn’t see how I would make it there, but me and my wife Sarah went anyway.
“While I was there, I went to a couple of big country concerts, and I could see kids sleeping and adults looking bored. That’s when I realized that there was a huge market in Branson to bring in other types of music.”
The move to Branson proved to be the best thing Jon ever did.
He quickly opened The Tribute Theater that featured tribute bands that Jon produced. There were The Eagles, Journey, ZZ Top, Fleetwood Mac, and Jackson Brown tributes among many others.
Jon opened a second building called The Dream Theater which proved just as popular as his first. He had many career highlights, perhaps one of the greatest was winning the Band of the Year in 2015 with his Eagles Tribute Band.
He sang with the late Andy Williams at his Moon River Theater for more than two years and he also collaborated with Bucky Heard, one of the Righteous brothers. The pair are still firm friends.
But when Covid hit, he knew that things in the entertainment business had changed forever.
“I called it the pandemic abyss,” said Jon. “We were one of the top theaters in the area, but I made the decision to retire while things were still good. I knew that with all the Covid restrictions things would have to change.
“We had a home in Florida, and we would visit many times each year to get a break. My daughter Courtney loves Disney, so we decided to move to the sunshine state.”
The family moved to Clermont in July 2020 but as Jon said, there’s only so much swimming, eating out and watching TV that you can do in a day. He was bored and Sarah told him he should get a job.
The Clermont Performing Arts Center was looking to hire someone to sort out cables, but when they found out about Jon’s background, they snatched him up to manage the place.
Since then, he has brought some of the world’s biggest and best musical acts to the city of Clermont and he has huge plans.
Every day, he researches and filters through the garbage online to find the best talent. He looks through countless reviews and even finds online videos of people who have attended the shows so that he can get a subjective view.
Already Jon has 30 shows lined-up for next year, which will make it one of the busiest years for the Clermont Performing Arts Center and the most popular acts? The tribute bands!
“People love to attend the tribute band concerts because they take them back to their childhood and teenage former selves at an affordable price,” said Jon. “For me, it’s all about the musical satisfaction, the sparking-up of memories and the entertainment factor.”
Even though Jon has hit retirement age, he’s not going anywhere soon. “I am a blessed man,” he smiled. “I have been successful in my musical life and for me, working at the performing arts center is like the cherry on the top.
“I am passionate about bringing top quality acts to Clermont for years to come.”
The Clermont Performing Arts Center is located at 3700 US Hwy 27, Clermont. For more information, call 352-394-4800 or visit www.clermontperformingarts.com