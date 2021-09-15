Final Four city manager candidates meet with community
Four candidates vying for the Clermont City Manager position met with community members
Thursday, Sept. 9 as a part of the final interview process. The four were chosen from 70 applicants from 24 different states, according to Doug Thomas, Senior Vice President of Strategic Government Resources, the recruitment firm that is screening the candidates for the city.
Local residents and community members attended the event, where they had the opportunity to ask candidates questions one-on-one, and talk about concerns.
Tom Kovatch spoke with the candidates at Thursday’s event.
“I want to know how they will manage a rapidly developing area,” Kovatch said. Kovatch is the CEO of UIC, Inc., a risk management consultancy.
Otis Taylor said he attended the meet and greet in order to have input about the future of the city.
“It makes a difference who is in the driver’s seat,” Taylor said.
(Editor’s note: Taylor is the founder and CEO of Give a Day Foundation Inc. and writes a monthly column for the News Leader.)
Sharon Keys, President of the Lincoln Park South Lake Alliance, has been working with the city of Clermont since 2019 on a project that would transform the Clermont Elementary School, scheduled to close in June 2023, into a community center. She attended the meet and greet to talk to the final four candidates.
“We’re still pressing forward and keeping the momentum,” Keys said.
The final interview process for the four candidates was slated to take place Friday, Sept. 10, followed by questions from Clermont City Council.
THE CANDIDATES
Brian Bulthuis
Bulthuis served as city manager for the City of Ackworth, Ga. from 1996 until he retired last July. He previously served as the city manager for the City of Mount Morris,
Mich. from 1990-1996 and administrative assistant to the city manager/city clerk for the City of Whitehall, Mich. from 1987-1990.
He has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Western Michigan University and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Western Michigan University. He is a member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the Georgia City/County Management Association.
When asked what his priority would be if hired, Bulthuis said it has been a year since the city had a manager, and the city would need to put together a plan for Clermont’s future.
“Olympus is coming on,” Bulthuis said. “We need to create a new vision for the community to see where it’s going.”
He added that issues such as traffic would need to be addressed also.
Daniel Matthys
Daniel (Dan) Matthys has served as a community development director for the City
of Maitland, since 2017. He previously served in various capacities for the town of Cary, N.C., as the development liaison from 2014 to 2017; communications and information planner from 2007 to 2014; and planning manager from 2006 to 2007.
Other local government posts include work as planning and development director for Seminole County, from 2005 to 2006, as well as deputy planning director for Osceola County from 2003 to 2005. He also served as its concurrency manager from 2000 to 2003. He also served as a Planner II with Polk County from 1996 to 1998. He was a planner in the private sector with the firm of Bowyer-Singleton and Associates, Inc. from 1998 to 2000.
Matthys is the founder and chairman of the AdvanceTheHeart.org, a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for the advancement of innovative cardiac therapies, education and advocacy.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from
Southwest Texas State University. He is an American Institute of Certified Planner (AICP), a Certified Public Manager (CPM), and a member of the American Planning Association (APA).
A Clermont resident, Matthys said he would make onboarding and filling vacant positions a priority.
“I live here, I love it, and I raised my family here,” Matthys said. “I have every incentive to make the place I live the best it can be because this is my home.”
George Korthauer
Korthauer served as manager for the City of Oneonta, N.Y. from 2017 to
2020. He previously served as CEO for Allied EMS Systems, Inc., Harbor Springs, Mich. from 2009 to 2016 and as a local government consultant from 2009 to 2015.
Other local government posts included manager for the City of Petosky, Mich. from 1983-2009 and previous work with the Village of Glencoe, Ill. as assistant village manager in 1983 and administrative assistant from 1977 to 1983. He also served as assistant park district director for the Bensenville Park District, Ill. from 1976 to 1977.
Korthauer holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Roosevelt University and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Western Illinois University. He is a lifetime member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).
If chosen, Korthauer said his priority would be to acclimate, observe and ask questions.
“There’s a lot going on,” Korthauer said. “It’s going to be a hard act to follow, all great people.”
Shawn Henessee
Henessee served as County Manager for Clark County, Wash. from 2018 to 2020. Other local government posts included serving as city administrator, City of Pleasant Hill, Mo. from 2017 to 2018; county administrator, Marinette County, Wisc. from 2015 to 2017; and assistant director for Jackson County Mo. He previously served as manager of governmental relations and policy development for the Greater Kansas City
Chamber of Commerce, Kansas City, Mo. from 2001 to 2002. He also served as a part time instructor with the Kansas City, Kansas Community College from 2000 to 2004.
Henessee holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Missouri, a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Kansas and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Wichita State University.
Henessee said his priority would be presenting his first-year plan, meeting with staff and getting to know them.
“My emphasis would be building relationships with the employees and the community at large,”
Henessee said. “I think it’s important to open those lines of communication as soon as possible.”