GFWC Four Corners Junior Woman’s Club, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to community improvement, recently met in-person for its October general meeting at Buffalo Wild Wings, Kissimmee for lunch on the patio. Club members wore pink to honor breast cancer patients and survivors.
On Oct. 17, High Vista at Ridgewood Lakes Homeowner’s Association in Davenport held a craft show. Members Lexa Comstock and Jeanne Vollmar, shown here, represented the club at a craft show table, and crafters donated proceeds to the club’s fundraising efforts.
In addition, club member Jeanne Vollmar updated the group’s website with articles and links surrounding the Prevent Childhood Bullying movement.
Part of General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which has nearly 80,000 members and a national office in Washington, D. C., the local club serves the Four Corners community of Polk, Osceola, Lake and Orange counties through volunteerism and charitable donations. For more information, visit www.GFWCFourCorners.org, email the club at gfwcfourcorners@aol.com or find the group on Facebook.