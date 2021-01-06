Orlando resident Marlene Arbelaez was recently announced as the winner of the Clermont-based Precision Hearing Gift of Hearing contest. The annual event, hosted by Dr. Kristen Weinbaum, owner of Precision Hearing, was designed to give one person in need the opportunity to win a new pair of digital hearing aids.
Arbelaez has lived with hearing loss for over 18 years, and her condition is moderate to profound hearing loss in both ears. According to Precision Hearing, she previously owned a pair of hearing aids that broke two years ago. Since then, she has been wearing her niece’s hearing aids, but they didn’t fit her ear properly and hadn’t been adjusted to her hearing loss.
Her son is a pastor and has been praying for her to be able to get hearing aids. Arbelaez’s niece read a news item online about the hearing essay contest, which ran Nov. 6–Dec. 11, and applied on behalf of her aunt. Six weeks later, they were informed by Dr. Weinbaum that Arbelaez was the winner. She was fitted with her new hearing aids on Dec.17 at Weinbaum’s clinic.
“She immediately broke into tears after the hearing aids were turned on, saying that this is a Christmas miracle,” Weinbaum said. “The Gift of Hearing contest is really extra special this year due to COVID-19, and I feel incredibly blessed to be able to continue to do this and change someone’s life for the better, especially now.”
People who suffer from hearing loss are less likely to participate in social activities, leading to isolation, according to Weinbaum.
“Hearing and communication is more critical this year than ever. Widespread use of masks is making communication incredibly difficult for those with hearing loss who rely on lip reading, facial expressions, and visual cues to fill in the gaps that are missing in audible speech,” said Weinbaum, who has lived with hearing loss since the age of five and is board certified in Audiology.