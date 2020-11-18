Dr. Kristen Weinbaum, owner of Precision Hearing in Clermont, isn’t letting COVID-19 put a stop to her fourth annual Gift of Hearing contest, which runs through Friday, Dec. 11. The annual contest is designed to give one person in need in the community a new pair of digital hearing aids.
“I feel incredibly blessed to be able to continue to do this and change someone’s life for the better, especially now,” said Weinbaum, who also suffers from hearing loss. “In this era of social distancing, it’s easy to feel disconnected from friends and loved ones – add in a hearing loss, and it gets even more complicated.”
Hearing and communication are more critical this year than ever, she said, because widespread use of masks makes communication difficult for those who rely on lip reading, facial expressions and visual cues.
To enter the contest, send your story describing why you or someone you know would benefit from winning a pair of hearing aids but has been unable to obtain them due to financial difficulties. Email your story by Dec. 11 to drweinbaum@precisionhearingfl.com or mail it to Precision Hearing, 4331 S. Highway 27, Clermont, FL, 34711.
Weinbaum is board certified in Audiology. After serving patients in Clermont for nearly five years, she founded Precision Hearing in 2016.