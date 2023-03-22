To look at Virginia “Ginny” Salfisberg, one would be hard pressed accepting the fact she just marked her 102nd birthday, which was celebrated at a party held in her honor at Cheeser’s Palace Café.
Born in Michigan, Salfisberg has led an interesting life, including brain surgery. At age 15, she had open brain surgery in 1936, where she had to remain awake for it. The surgery was obviously successful.
While she was born in Michigan, she and her family moved to Decatur, Ga., when her father’s motorboat business took him there.
She and her husband, who she married in 1941 came to Florida after he retired. Part of the reason was to be closer to her parents, who were living in Leesburg.
She was a housewife
“I never had a career, a job or children. Even though I don’t have any advanced education, special talents or athletic abilities, I have really lived a happy and wonderful life,” she said. “I never sat around. I always kept busy with my friends and family.”
Among those activities were golf, reading plenty of books and playing cards: bridge and poker. Plus, I have access to a big book library. I still love to play bridge and poker. My social life remains active as I have so many great friends! Today, I am happy to still live independently at Lake Port Square in Leesburg.”
Among her friends are Carol Akkala, who confirmed her friends philosophy on life. “I couldn’t have ever met a nicer girl. She is a wonderful and very smart friend. I have never heard a bad word from her or about her from anyone else. She is a blessing to all of us!”
When it comes to habits, with one exception, there are no vices, and that might be the secret to her longevity.
“I only smoked for 1 year, when younger, but didn’t like it,” Salfirsberg said. “I have always drank milk with all of my meals, since I was a little girl.”
However, she did admit to a little nip of wine, but only on rare occasions, at family gatherings. Her other joys of the palate include chocolate, which she loves, and shellfish. Plus she is still active in the kitchen, baking cookies and muffins, and her favorite cake, mandarin orange.
Salfisberg adds her recommendations for living a long, happy, healthy and positive life by saying, “Don’t sweat the small stuff! She adds, “Don’t be critical of other people. Everyone is different. We must all try to enjoy our differences. I want everyone to know that there is a God and I believe your life will be better, if you believe it.”
Another friend is Carol Kayser, the original founder of Cheeser’s Palace Café.
“We met in 2014 and have had dinner together every night since. I always enjoy her company and friendship. Ginny is a very warm, and genuine woman. I love how she is always smiling and loves socializing with other people,” said Kayser. “She is definitely an independent woman. When ever I ask to help or assist her at anything, she says, I can do it myself!”
While at Cheeser’s Palace Café, she enjoyed a big glass of milk with her French toast, eggs and bacon, before being served her special mandarin orange birthday cake. After blowing out her candles to a rousing applause, Salfisberg proclaimed her assessment.
“I think my party was absolutely stupendous, even though I had to wait 102 years for the perfect birthday party,” she said.