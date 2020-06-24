Give Kids The World Village, the Central Florida-based nonprofit that fulfills wishes for critically ill children and their families, will be closed for an undetermined period of time due to unforeseen circumstances directly related to COVID-19.
As part of the closure, the organization is laying off 86% of its staff, effective June 27. A small team will remain to ensure the safety and security of the Village and to prepare for the organization’s eventual reopening.
Despite their closure, the organization will still be fulfilling their mission to never turn a child away. “While we’re closed, we will still be working with our wish granting partners to fulfill rush wishes,” said Pamela Landwirth, Give Kids The World Village President and CEO, in an open letter to their constituents.
To reopen, the organization will need the support of donors and community partners. For more information, visit www.givekidstheworld.org.