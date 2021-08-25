“Pampering your pets is more than dressing them up. It’s about bonding,” said Heather Reid, Clermont resident and owner of the online pet accessory boutique, Loved and Pampered Pets.
After working at a local animal shelter for several years, Reid looked for a way to give back to the pets she served.
“It’s a way to give all that love they’re willing to give back,” Reid said. “Seeing how much attention they’re willing to give, even with everything they’ve been through is amazing.”
Reid opened her online store after her third daughter was born. Reid enjoyed the flexibility running her own business offered her family.
“I love having the ability to take them to school every day and pick them up and help them with homework,” Reid said. Reid’s business ramped up in July 2020, combining her love of animals with entrepreneurship. She searched for something that would help pet “parents” bond with their pets, drawing her to the idea of pet fashion.
“I get to celebrate new puppies’ birthdays and watch them grow up. I never thought I’d have a job where I would ‘ooh’ and ‘aww’ over other people’s dogs,” Reid said.
As a dog parent herself, Reid wanted to create products that were easy for pet parents to care for and could withstand playful pups. Items are hand-stitched for durability and are machine washable. She handmakes her line of dog and cat accessories at home on her dining room table. Her dog outfits are especially popular for holidays, such as pet birthdays, Christmas and Easter.
Reid is an advocate for pet rescue shelters throughout Central Florida. She donates 5% of every sale to local rescue shelters; plus she regularly volunteers at the South Lake Animal League. Reid wants to help improve the pet adoption process to make it fast and easy for new pet owners.
“The faster we can afford to feed them and process the applications, the quicker we can get them home,” she said.
Reid hopes to be more involved with pet adoption in the future. She wishes to partner with local animal shelters to provide Christmas stockings for newly adopted pets, complete with an outfit to take home.
Reid’s purpose and passion is to help pet owners spent more quality time with their pets.
“It’s just my goal to make sure all the dogs in the world feel loved and pampered. It’s how I want everyone else’s dog to feel, shelter dogs included,” Reid said. There is another perk to all this. “I created a business in my own passion zone. I’m connecting with dog moms all day long.”
TO LEARN MORE
Customers can connect with Reid at: https://landppets.com, or in-person during select events throughout the year. Reid also posts tips and tricks for pet owners on her Instagram page, @lovedandpamperedpets.