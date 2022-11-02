Training young people to bring the message of Jesus Christ as found in the Holy Bible has been the mission for more than 27 years of The Rev. Michael Berg and his wife, Darla, who, along with three others founded Youth With a Mission; today Berg is also the president of the organization.
As is so often the case with such projects, YWAM began with a humble beginning.
“We began our work here in Orlando in 1995. We began working out of a rented townhouse near the Orlando airport,” Berg said. “Over time, that ministry successfully grew as we were training young people. That training also included (and includes) taking young people on outreach missions all around the world. “We’ve seen over 7,000 people come through our various Youth With A Mission programs.”
In that time, YWAM has ministered to over 425,000 people locally, across the U.S., and globally.
From its humble origins, growth has been inevitable as word and reputation has expanded.
“We kept outgrowing our facilities. So, we came out here to Montverde in April 2006 where we first tried to rent Woodlands Lutheran Camp, discovering that it was closing down,” he said. “We began a long journey when I asked, ‘Will you sell us the land?’”
It took four years, but YWAM closed the deal. From there it wook more than three years going through the permitting process and rebuilding.
“We started with a 187-acre campus with no running water, no electric power, no sewage and not one useful building,” said Berg. “We now have 31 campus structures with all of the necessary utilities working.”
LIFE TRANSFORMATIONS
“We have spring and summer training and ministry opportunities for our youth with 13-18-year-old students in junior and senior high schools,” Berg said. “They have a complete training experience on our campus within our Ignite Program to help us minister here locally in the Central Florida community as well as to go on our YWAM global missionary trips.”
This includes Discipleship Training School, which is 12 weeks of classroom training followed by 8-10 weeks of practical missionary experience somewhere in the world. This can be followed by another one of its educational programs, either with the School of Ministry Development, School of Worship, or one of the bible schools.
Berg highly recommended youth who are interested to take a gap year between high school and university if they wish to embark in the program.
“Between high school and college or between college and career is where they can immerse themselves in the teachings of the Bible and to get practical experience of serving somewhere in the world,” he said. “It sets them up for a life of mission, no matter what their career choice is.”
WHAT IS YWAM
Youth With A Mission of Orlando in Montverde is part of an international mission’s organization for missionaries that began in 1960. Youth With A Mission Orlando is one of the largest missionary training campuses in the world.
Youth With A Mission Discipleship Training School is a five month missions experience that helps youth how to use their faith and skills to help change the world. YWAM Orlando provides young people with missionary training opportunities to empower them to live extraordinary lives.
Four times per year, various missionary training schools are offered for college-age and above with no age limit. Youth from all over the globe come here to the Montverde campus. The campus currently has 111 students in training there for three months, before they will depart for missionary services in January.
After three months, each new missionary is sent out in teams to share their knowledge, faith, inspiration and religion.
UPPER EDUCATION
The University of the Nations was born out of Youth With A Mission.
“Each year, our students are being trained in more than 400 courses and seminars in over 650 locations, in around 140 nations. We teach in 97 languages,” said Berg. “At the University of the Nations, youth are nurtured as a whole person, not just as a head to be filled with information.”
He added that YWAM Orlando is a University of the Nations campus and all its training schools are accredited by it. One University of Nations course may be equivalent to several other university courses.
YWAM Discipleship Training School is the gateway to all the degrees available in the University of the Nations. Once the student has completed Discipleship Training School, they may take advantage of the wide variety of courses and locations the university offers.
COMMUNITY MEAL INVITATION
The entire community has an open invitation to come for a tour and to experience the Orlando YWAM campus in Montverde. Open community dinners are offered weekly at the Depot with pre-registration and held on Tuesday. It is then followed by a Community Night event.
CONTACT
15411 County Road 455
Monteverde, FL 34756
Phone: 407-273-1667
Email: Info@YWAMOrlando.com.
Website: www.ywamorlando.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrlandoYWAM.
ABOUT MICHAEL BERG (SIDEBAR ARTICLE)
Michael Berg is originally from Southwest Michigan, and it was there his life was transformed.
“I attended Michigan State University to study pre-veterinarian medicine. After giving my heart to Christ, I began to re-evaluate the direction of my life, eventually deciding to be involved long-term in missions,” he said. “I went through the Youth With A Mission Bible School and later got a master’s degree in leadership.”
It was also where he found love.
“My wife and I met in the mission. She’s originally from Pennsylvania and we’ve been partners together in seeing this missionary work grow and grow,” Berg said. “We are encouraged by the tremendous fruitfulness of our young people that come with a zeal and passion for the Lord.”
Their calling is strong and is both local and global in scope.
“We just want to be good neighbors along with the opportunity to share the message of the Bible and what we would call the Gospel of Christ to those around us as we provide practical assistance,” he said.