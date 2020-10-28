The Central Florida Dreamplex is planning Glow Together, a free virtual event Nov. 5 that includes a chance to win $1,000.
The Zoom-based fundraiser includes a glow-in-the-dark dance party hosted by DJ Johnny from Blue Chip Entertainment, video features on Dreamplex programs and participants, and a visit with Meredith McDonough from WESH-2 News. All proceeds from the event support Central Florida Dreamplex programs, which include therapy, recreation, sports, education and more for local children and adults with physical and/or intellectual disabilities. For registration, raffle tickets and more information, visit www.cfldreamplex.com/glow2020 or call 352-394-0212.