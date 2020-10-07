The Central Florida Dreamplex is planning Glow Together, a free virtual event Nov. 5 that includes a chance to win $1,000.
The Zoom-based fundraiser includes a glow-in-the-dark dance party hosted by DJ Johnny from Blue Chip Entertainment, video features on Dreamplex programs and participants, and a visit with Meredith McDonough from WESH-2 News.
A “Fill the Pit Challenge” raffle in which participants can win $1,000 cash, a stay at a Westgate Resorts location or restaurant gift cards. Raffle tickets are $10 or five for $40.
Each entry will receive a unique number, which will go onto a ball and into the Dreamplex ballpit. The balls that are picked live from the pit during the event will be the winners. All proceeds from the event support Central Florida Dreamplex programs, which include therapy, recreation, sports, education and more for local children and adults with physical and/or intellectual disabilities.
For registration, raffle tickets and more information, visit
www.cfldreamplex.com/glow2020 or call 352-394-0212.