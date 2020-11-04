The Central Florida Dreamplex is planning Glow Together, a free virtual event Nov. 5 that includes a chance to win $1,000. The Zoom-based fundraiser includes a glow-in-the-dark dance party hosted by DJ Johnny from Blue Chip Entertainment, as well asvideo features on Dreamplex programs and participants.
All proceeds from the event support Central Florida Dreamplex programs, which include therapy, recreation, sports, education and more for local children and adults with physical and/or intellectual disabilities. For registration, raffle tickets and more information, visit www.cfldreamplex.com/glow2020 or call 352-394-0212.