Friends of Lake Apopka are currently hosting an inaugural Hooked on Lake Apopka Fish Tag Challenge, with a top prize of $5,000 for the person who catches the “Jim Thomas” fish, a tagged largemouth bass.
In partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the group is prepared to issue at least 15 prizes totaling more than $6,000 for catch of 15 tagged fish in the lake. The competition began Jan. 15 and runs through May 31.
Participants must legally catch one of the specially tagged fish on the waters of Lake Apopka during the competition period, remove the tag and call the number on it (352-406-7879) to report the catch no later than 11:59 p.m. May 31.
The special “Jim Thomas” bass was named after the founder of Friends of Lake Apopka. If a participant catches “Jim Thomas,” properly reports the catch, is approved as a TrophyCatch fish, and releases the fish alive and in accordance with TrophyCatch requirements, the participant will receive a $2,500 award from FOLA and a $2,500 award from the TrophyCatch program.
The largest bass other than the “Jim Thomas” fish caught during the contest period and properly reported will receive a $500 gift card to Bass Pro Shops.
For more information, including registration details, visit
www.friendsoflakeapopka.org/fish-tag-challenge.