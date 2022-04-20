A few minutes north of Clermont lies a hidden retreat for those who like to hike through nature, the Flat Island Preserve. It is a wooded area by wetlands near Lake Denham. The preserve is part of a 2,300 acre conservation area managed by the Lake County Water Authority.
According to the Lake County Water Authority (LWCA), it is composed of two islands, Flat Island and Magnolia Island. These are … “biological havens enveloped by a vast wetland known as Okahumpka Marsh.”
It serves as a natural hydrologic divide between surface waters that flow eastward and westward. The eastward waters flow into the Ocklawaha and St. Johns Rivers and eventually into the Atlantic Ocean.
The westward waters flow through the Chitty Chatty Creek into the Withlacoochee River and finally into the Gulf of Mexico.
The marsh also feeds the Floridan Aquifer.
Evidence shows that the islands were occupied for thousands of years. In more recent times, settlers homesteaded and farmed the land, as well as harvested the timber; the latter was transported by small gauge steam trains known as trams.
Today, the homesteads are gone, timber regenerated, and little indication visible of human activity, as native vegetation has reclaimed the land. Even so, one can imagine the presence of wildlife monitoring human transit then, as well as now.
WHAT IT IS LIKE
As visitors sign into a clipboard guest log mounted by a tree, they turn their backs on busy roads and noisy neighborhoods. Pine needles and soft sand cushion steps as trails wind around upland hardwood hammocks and saw palmetto.
Maintained as a natural area, visitors should expect no frills. Even with a map, it is easy to get turned around as paths criss-cross through an understory of shrubs and low-growing plants.
There is a 440-foot boardwalk that opens onto a dock and canal to Lake Denham. This is the main loop. It crosses forested wetland before reaching a dock on the canal that leads to Lake Denham.
There is also a four mile trail, the Daubenmire Trail, named in honor of botanists Rexford and Jean Daubenmire. It is an access trail with a three mile loop and two cross trails.
Another trail is the Corley Island Trail, a 1.19 mile trail from the main parking area and a mobile home park.
Unfortunately, the trails do not readily accommodate handicapped access.
AMENITIES/CAMPING
Restroom facilities are onsite.
Canoes, paddles and flotation vests are available by making prior arrangements. The same holds for primitive camping, which is available to both groups and backpackers, and there are three locations within the preserves, as well as one on Magnolia Island, which can be accessed only via canoe or kayak. Those wishing to camp on Magnolia Island must furnish their own drinking water.
Motorized vehicles, alcohol, pets and trapping devices are not allowed. Also forbidden is the removal of plants, animals, archeological and/or cultural resources and objects.
TO VISIT/LEARN MORE
Flat Island Preserve
2388 Owens Road
Leesburg
The Preserve is open daily from 8 a,m,-sunset.