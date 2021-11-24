South Lake charity gearing up for massive toy drive
Registration for assistance now open; volunteers, donations, sponsorsneeded
The holidays will be a little brighter this year for thousands of children and families in south Lake County thanks to a massive toy donation drive kicking off this week.
Charity Across South Lake, a local umbrella organization, has agreements with 20 nonprofit, civic and service groups, along with schools and police departments in Clermont, Minneola, Montverde, Groveland and Mascotte, to work together to produce a single, large-scale holiday drive — “Christmas Across South Lake” — rather than host individual events . The collaborative initiative began in 2020 when the pandemic made serving families during the holidays more important than ever.
“COVID-19 created a new level of need in our community and it’s still impacting many families here, especially those in disadvantaged neighborhoods,” said local community leader Kalena Meyers, who founded Charity Across South Lake last year.
“We’ve learned that by working together, we can help many more people who might otherwise not have much for the holidays,” Program Manager Renee Lowe said. “It’s a good time to be grateful for what we have and to make sure others have something to be grateful for as well.”
Charity Across South Lake is accepting applications for holiday assistance from families now through Dec. 1 at AcrossSouthLake.org. Families who need assistance are encouraged to register online as soon as possible.
HOW TO BECOME INVOLVED
Sponsorship
Sponsorship levels range from $250-$5,00
Donate a toy
Nearly 100 businesses are serving as toy drop-off locations for new, unwrapped toys
Become a Toy Box Collection Location or Angel Tree Location
The business community is invited to participate as a toy drop-off collection location or Angel Tree location
Donate a Winn Dixie grocery gift card
Purchase a Winn Dixie gift card to help support feeding families in need
Give a cash contribution – a secure, online form makes it easy for individuals and businesses to make a tax-deductible donation
Volunteer to help
There are many opportunities to engage, including organizing the warehouse (also known as Santa’s workshop); wrapping toys; assembling bikes; packaging meal boxes; and meeting families for deliveries
The group has made an Amazon wish list available on the website making it easy for donors to order toys right off the list from the comfort of their home. The toys are then delivered to a secure location, sorted by volunteers, packaged, and will be delivered to future distribution events.
TO LEARN MORE
To learn more, make a donation, secure a sponsorship, become a toy drop-off location, and/or volunteer to help, visit AcrossSouthLake.org.