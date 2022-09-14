About an hour before Buckingham Palace officially announced it, a journalist friend in the United Kingdom told me that according to his sources, Queen Elizabeth II had already passed away.
I had been following developments for most of the morning and we all knew that the situation was gravely serious for most of the Queen’s immediate family to be hurrying to her bedside in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.
I also knew that if our beloved Queen died, the whole world, not just the United Kingdom, would be forever changed as a result of her passing; such was her presence, not only as head of several countries, but as a kind, fierce woman who was adored by millions.
As a Brit living in Clermont these past 17 years, I love America, the wonderful people I have met and the way of life here, but I will always be a proud Brit at heart and a lot of that has to do with Queen Elizabeth II and our Royal Family.
When Princess Elizabeth became Queen in 1952 after the untimely death of her father, King George VI, she was plunged into a life of duty to her people, which she embraced wholeheartedly, with true grit and determination.
She was married to the love of her life, Prince Phillip and together, they dedicated their lives in every way possible to their country and its subjects. It was a promise to serve that Queen Elizabeth never took lightly throughout long periods of social change.
They built a family, and like all families they suffered losses and any trials and tribulations. When Princess Diana passed away in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, it was perhaps the biggest loss to rock the monarchy, because Diana, mother to Princes William and Harry, was loved by so many.
Yet throughout the 70 years Queen Elizabeth II reigned, she dealt with every crisis with strength and a quiet sense of purpose to do her best for her people, no matter the hurt she was going through personally.
As the longest reigning monarch in British history, she showed us, her subjects, what a strong, dedicated and loyal woman looked like. No matter what, she never gave-up on her promise to serve the people of the United Kingdom and its sister countries.
Queen Elizabeth II loved her dogs and riding horses with a passion. Her other passion was meeting the public at the thousands of events she attended throughout the years, and I bet if you ask anyone who met her, they would say that shaking her hand was one of the best things to ever happen to them.
You see, Queen Elizabeth II was an icon and I’m sure I speak for many people when I say that she can never be replaced. She represented so much of what is true and good about the UK and the countries she represented.
Her eldest son, now King Charles III, will undoubtedly be a gracious and worthy leader, but he has an uphill climb to fill his mother’s shoes. I’m guessing that he probably knows that already and will not even try.
I will never forget what I was doing on Sept. 8, the day my Queen, aged 96, died. I cried over the loss of such a magnetic presence but I also cried happy tears that she would be reunited with her Prince Phillip at last.
She will be forever in our hearts and we will miss her, but the thought of her in heaven with her husband and her beloved corgis, after a lifetime of service to her people, is something that makes me smile and feel grateful to have known her as my Queen.
Sharon Keeble is a correspondent with the Clermont News Leader.