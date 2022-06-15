As a kid who grew up in the 1960s-through-1980s we were taught “The Golden Rule” at school, home and church. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” We learned of that principle from the scriptures:
“And whosoever shall compel thee to go a mile, go with him twain. Give unto him that asketh thee and from him that would borrow of thee turn not away. Ye have heard that it hath been said, THOU SHALT LOVE THY NEIGHBOUR, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you. For if ye love them which love you, what reward have ye? Do not even the publicans the same? And if ye salute your brethren only, what do ye more than others? Do not even the publicans so? Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.” (Matthew 5:41 – 48)
Esteeming others more than ourselves is an old-fashioned value example by our Lord Jesus Christ.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
“For whosoever shall call upon the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:13)
Because I follow Jesus as my Savior I can love others as He does.
“I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
Every Christian should strive to love others to Christ. We should be the example of self-less, sacrificial love.
A popular song was written many years ago:
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love” has never been more true. While we may not agree on politics, religion, philosophies, we can love and respect each other. We can even love our enemies.
Loving is not agreement, but it is accepting differences. We do not have to agree to be friends. I can choose to love even when I do not agree with the choices others have made. Every one will stand before God and give an answer of their life and their choices.
“Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14)
When confronted by an unjust or hateful remark, “turn the other cheek” and pray for that person. Wow. What a different dynamic. Being nice in the face of malice and meanness.
We can only do this through the strength of Christ. Let’s go the extra mile. It will be a great blessing in our culture today, and a great example for our children and fellow citizens.
Pastor Joel Shackelford is the spiritual leader atΩFaith Baptist Church, 1475 Johns Lake Road, Clermont. Call 407-654-8989.
