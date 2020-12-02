Grassy Lake Elementary in Minneola is seeking either donation of a golf cart or a volunteer business that’s willing to refurbish the school’s existing cart. The cart is 14 years old and has been used to maintain the exterior of an 11-acre campus and collect trash daily from outbuildings. It has hauled limbs and sandbags, brought injured students in from the playground and served the school well. Unfortunately, it is no longer operational.
Organizations interested in donating a golf cart to Grassy Lake Elementary can call 352-242-0313, ext. 6011, for more information.