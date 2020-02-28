The 36th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Evans Prairie Country Club in The Villages, Florida.
The scholarship tournament has assisted hundreds of students with the continuation of their education at Lake Sumter State College. In 2019, $20,000 in scholarships went to twenty students.
Sponsors are sought to continue the program. 100% of the proceeds from sponsorships go to scholarship awards. Sponsor signs are prominently posted during the tournament. This provides an opportunity for local businesses to demonstrate support for students at South Sumter High School and Wildwood Middle High School as they strive to continue their education.
Sign ups for participating in the tournament begin Feb. 20.
For more information on becoming a sponsor or participating in the tournament, visit scholarshipsforgraduates.com.