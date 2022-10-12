Sixty-nine golfers participated in The Animal League’s seventh annual ‘Puttin’ For Paws’ golf tournament that took place Sept. 24 at Green Valley Country Club.
“The 2022 Puttin’ Fore Paws Golf Tournament at Green Valley Country Club was a huge success this year. The weather was absolutely perfect, the golf course was in spectacular condition and we are already looking forward to next year’s event,” said Debi Munini Schwartz. She added that special thank you’s go to all of the sponsors, those that provided in-kind donations. and to the volunteers who helped bring this event together. ”We couldn’t have done it without you.”
In addition to the round of golf, participants enjoyed a variety of competitions, including a “Closest to the Pin”, “Spin the Wheel Putting” contests and designated party holes along the course.
It was a great day of golf and philanthropy with funds raised to support continued care for the animals that the Animal League is known for doing, with the proceeds raised supporting the ongoing work in its life saving efforts for cats and dogs that might otherwise be euthanized.
Traci Kracht handles news information for The Animal League.