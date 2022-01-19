Progress is being made on the South Lake Trail (Central Florida Coast to Coast Trail).
For the South Lake Trail, Phase 3B: Silver Eagle Road west to Second Street (east side of downtown Groveland), the FDOT is purchasing right of way now and will complete the acquisition process by next year, with construction funding programmed in FY 2024
For South Lake Trail, Phase 3C: Second Street west to Villa City Road (now part of the State Road 50 Realignment Project in Downtown Groveland), the FDOT is purchasing right of way now for the overall project including roadway and trail right of way; ROW acquisition phase is 80%t funded and the project is No. 2 on the MPO’s List of Project Priorities. However, construction funding is not yet programmed.
ForSouth Lake Trail, Phase 4: Villa City Road west to Van Fleet State Trail, the FDOT is in design phase with a redesign of the project back into the right of way of State Road 50, but ROW and construction funding not yet programmed.
ABOUT THE TRAIL PROJECT
The primary gaps in the Coast to Coast are in Lake and Sumter County, and FDOT is working hard to fill these gaps. A number of the Sumter County gaps are actually projected for construction in 2022.
These projects are primarily funded by the State with SunTrail funds as the Coast to Coast is a statewide trail and part of the SunTrail system. Efforts behind the scenes are underway to try to get the other Lake County Regional Trails into the SunTrail system to be eligible for funding.
Right now there is only one remaining small gap in the Coast to Coast Trail heading east from Clermont all the way to Titusville. A person can basically ride from Clermont to Titusville and Edgewater/New Smyrna on paved trail, with only a 2-3 mile gap in Pine Hills/Orange County.
When the Wekiva Expressway and Wekiva Trail opens this spring, a person will be able to ride from the Neighborhood Lakes Trailhead in Lake County all the way to Titusville and Edgewater/New Smyrna on a paved trail with no gaps.