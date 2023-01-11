No matter the circumstances, you never are ready for the death of a loved one.
For months I thought I was ready to say goodbye to my husband Dave, who suffered from ALS, a terminal neurological disease commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s (after the famed baseball player).
2022 had been an absolute nightmare with his health, full of giant ups and downs and horrendous suffering. I wanted him to go. I prayed for him to leave all the hurt behind because I couldn’t bear to watch it anymore. Then I felt horrendously guilty and prayed for more time.
But when I woke up that morning on November 22 2022 and found him already gone, it was the worst pain I think I have ever felt in my life. Although I always knew it would come to this, I still wasn’t prepared, and his passing hit me like a sledgehammer to my heart.
Even as I write this, it still doesn’t seem real. I’m surely too young to be a widow and what happened to our plans that we were going to stay together forever because we were soul mates?
LIFE BEFORE
When Dave was diagnosed in late 2017 with ALS, we were truly in a great place. As friends and News Leader readers of our story know, we were loving life in Clermont with our kids: Emily, now 23, Molly, now 21 and Faith, now 15.
Dave was a strong man, physically very fit from working in construction and together, we enjoyed boating as a family, partying with friends and traveling as much as we could to see this great country.
Life was as full as it could be, and we made many precious memories. Of course, at the time, we didn’t know that we were actually cramming as many moments together as we could because one day, they would be all we would have left of a beloved husband and father.
None of us stopped for a second to think how lucky we were to have so much love in our family. I know that I for one took it for granted that Dave would always be by my side and that we would grow old together.
So when he got diagnosed at a relatively young age with ALS, a rare nervous system disease that weakens muscles for which there is no cure, our world stopped and we had to do a massive retake.
After the initial “why us’ and ‘life is so unfair,’ Dave told us to stop complaining and to get on with it because there was no changing it — typical David Keeble.
While I searched endlessly for something — anything — that might slow down his progression, we made endless memories. We chased life. We made every day count, because in the back of our minds, we knew that one day Dave’s time would be done, and he would have to leave his family who loved him so very much. It was the sad inevitable that ALS promises.
YOUR HAND IN MINE
It was with this in mind that every single night I held Dave’s hand in mine, just in case he didn’t wake up. My thought was that if he went while we were sleeping, he had my hand to comfort him.
Sadly, it didn’t work out like that in the end.
The morning he passed, I woke up earlier than usual. I got up, asked Dave if he wanted to sit up in his hospital bed and I proceeded to move his legs as I always did, all the while talking to him.
It was only when I moved his head that I realized he was gone. I put my hand on his chest and nothing, so I put my hand just below his chest, where the muscles that had been helping him breath were located, but still nothing.
The shock was indescribable, particularly since the day before he had been laughing and smiling — there was absolutely no indication the previous night that he wasn’t going to wake up the next day.
Within an hour our closest friends were at the house along with hospice. My beautiful, brave daughter Emily made all the calls to England and here. I couldn’t do it. Nothing felt real. I thought I was prepared, but I wasn’t.
Life has been a whirlwind since Dave passed. We’ve had the most incredible support from family, friends, neighbors, and people I didn’t even know, all who have taken so much time to check in and make sure we are all coping.
NEW FIRSTS
We had many ‘firsts’ all at once: Thanksgiving. My birthday on Christmas Eve. Christmas. New Year. What would have been Dave’s 51st birthday on Jan. 5.
Dave would never have wanted us to be miserable in his absence, so we made the most of our time shared with friends who are family, but it wasn’t easy.
There were times when I wanted to crawl into bed and shut the world away, which I guess is normal when you lose a husband. Yet amidst the tears and the deepest sadness I think I’ve ever known has come the realization that our lives do carry on, albeit in a different way than when Dave was with us.
You see, life couldn’t have carried on with him being sick for much longer and I have realized that even more now. His needs were too great, and he suffered greatly.
Dave was ready to go. He knew that his illness took a toll on all of us. We had watched him deteriorate for several years and in his mind, enough was enough. Dave said a prayer every night for God to take him home.
DON’T STOP LIVING
Now, with his passing, we are all free in different ways and being the unselfish soul he was, this was his deepest wish, to save his girls from more torture of watching him slowly die and to carry on without him.
Dave was so determined that we would live a fulfilling life that he left me a list of things that I personally have to do, from riding horses again to finishing writing my books that were put on hold during his illness.
He wrote letters to his daughters with words of love and advice. And he gave them one final task.
SURPRISE!
Not long before he passed he made the girls promise him that they would find me a St. Bernard puppy; to take his place in bed, he joked. When we moved to America, I was desperately homesick for England, so he bought me a St. Bernard dog I named Elton John, to ease my sadness.
I guess his plan worked because we’ve lived in Clermont for almost 18 years now. The day before New Year’s Eve, my girls drove to North Carolina to pick-up a nine-week-old puppy. It’s absolute madness because we have four other dogs already, but Dave was insistent that I should have another St. Bernard.
So now we have a dog named Dave and he’s already showing his namesake’s mannerisms, from being a total ladies’ man to being loud and full of mischief. He also has the most striking colored eyes, just like my Dave had.
CHERISH
Saying goodbye to Dave has been a lot. I cry at the drop of a hat, particularly in stores if something reminds me of him, and I miss him like crazy, particularly at night or if I’m on my own.
If anything can be learned from our little story, it’s to love the ones you hold close with all your heart, make memories while you can, try not to take a moment in their company for granted and to laugh.
Laugh a lot and find joy in your situation. I will try to remember that when I am chasing after puppy Dave, who has already wrecked the Christmas tree lights, put a hole in my dressing gown, chewed a pair of shoes and pulled the full trash can over onto his head.
Dave, I am sure, is having the last laugh wherever he is, watching his wish create havoc.
And I will be eternally thankful for the best 25 years of my life. I just wish it had been many, many more.
“Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” — Horatio, “The Tragedy of Hamlet," Act 5, Scene 2