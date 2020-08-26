Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is hosting a free webinar, Networking and Relationship Building, for local job seekers this Friday. An extension of the nonprofit’s job connection services, the virtual presentation will provide assistance with interview preparation, employment search techniques, exploring career changes and networking.
“With more than 3.16 million people in Florida applying for unemployment benefits since March, Goodwill’s job connection services are more important than ever,” said Kim Praniewicz, marketing and mission advancement vice president. “Our employment specialists are working to close this gap by meeting virtually with job seekers to update resumes, practice for interviews and apply for openings online.”
The program will be offered Aug. 28, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2X9DBEI.
For assistance, email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call (407) 235-1541. For more information, visit www.GoodwillCFL.org.