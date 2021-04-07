Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc., is continuing its free online programming to help job seekers achieve their goals.
April 9, participants will receive tips for answering common job interview questions. This session will focus on different types of interview questions and provide advice on how to best answer them. Register at https://bit.ly/3ddfXOU.
April 16, learn effective job search techniques. Attendees will also receive advice on avoiding common job search mistakes. Register at https://bit.ly/3rqVpYc.
April 23, participants can explore career changes that align with their experience, training, values and interests. Register at https://bit.ly/3rlrnp3.
All sessions run 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required to attend.
According to Goodwill, the latest report from the Department of Economic Opportunity shows nearly 474,000 Floridians still out of work in February.
“With Central Florida counties seeing among the highest unemployment rates in the state, Goodwill’s job connection services are more important than ever to the community,” Goodwill said in a news release.
All upcoming webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website: https://bit.ly/3cI59Jy.
For additional information, email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call 407-235-1541.