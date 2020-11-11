Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s virtual job connection team is hosting two free webinars this month.
Nov. 13, the session will look at effective job search techniques. Attendees will also receive advice on avoiding common job search mistakes. Interested participants must register in advance at https://bit.ly/37Vwkij to receive the Zoom meeting access information.
Nov. 20, the session will focus on exploring career changes. Attendees will learn how to find employment opportunities that align with their experience, training, interests and values. Register at https://bit.ly/3oGdNw5.
Both sessions will run 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
More free webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website. Email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call 407-235-1541.