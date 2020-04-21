Goodwill Industries of Central Florida continues to serving local residents with job training and job placement programs, and has transitioned its Job Connection Center online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Job-seekers in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake Brevard and Volusia counties will still have access to the same services formerly available in-person at Goodwill’s 11 Job Connection Centers.
“COVID-19 disproportionately impacts those with limited resources and options, making our job training and placement services more necessary than ever,” said Kim Praniewicz, senior director of marketing and communications.
Goodwill’s GoodSource Staffing Services is also still working with local employers on placing Central Floridians in temporary job opportunities, with the goal of being hired permanently.
“With these resources now digital, career help is more accessible than ever,” added Praniewicz. “And for those who are in a position to donate financially, your financial gifts are more important than ever, because they will allow us to continue to offer these vital job training and employment services.”
To connect with employment specialist at the Job Connection Center, contact jobconnection@goodwillcfl.org or call (407) 235-1541. Employers who are hiring and would like more information about job placement through GoodSource can call (407) 745-5549. Job seekers should call (407) 235-1501.
The nonprofit has temporarily closed its 29 retail stores and 22 Donation Xpress locations. Goodwill uses revenue generated from its retail stores to fund its Job Connection Centers. To support Goodwill’s job training and placement resources by donating financially, visit goodwillcfl.org/donate or shop GoodFindsCFL.com orShopGoodwill.com/Orlando.