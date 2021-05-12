Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc., is continuing its free online programming to help job seekers achieve their goals. Two programs will be held this month via the Zoom platform.
On May 14, Goodwill will discuss different types of interview questions and offer advice about the best way to answer them. Register by May 13 at https://bit.ly/3xF02Ck.
On May 19, Goodwill will offer advice about best practices for updating your résumé. Register by May 18 at https://bit.ly/3xF10OY..
All upcoming webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website:
www.goodwillcfl.org/services/virtual-job-connection-services.
For additional information, email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call 407-235-1541.