Since 2002, we’ve been removing dirt and dust from homes and businesses – the kind you never think about -- improving the air quality for you, your family, friends, and or employees. We originally specialized in air duct cleaning, and today are proud to offer a variety of quality home services.
Did you know dryer exhausts should be cleaned annually? And air ducts every 3-5 years? Keeping to this schedule helps you breathe easier, dust less, and your clothes dry faster with no risk of a dryer fie! Along with these great services, Hygienic Air Plus also offers professional carpet & tile cleaning, and chimney sweeping & repairs.We don’t offer fake specials.
We don’t cut corners to lower the price. We do provide a great deal, honest work, and the most thorough cleaning job you’ll ever experience! We believe our techniques and procedures are the best around, and we have invested in the finest equipment. In fact, we are the only company in Lake County with a specific air duct truck that provides enough suction to clean any home or business.
Whether your scope of work is residential, commercial, or industrial, count on Hygienic Air Plus for all of your cleaning needs. Our trained and certified techs will gladly answer all questions informing you on topics you may not think to ask.
Contact us anytime 352-801-2788. Follow us on Facebook, Google & Angie’s List for info and reviews.