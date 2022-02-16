TAVARES — All offices of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, as well as the Lake County Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections and the Tax Collector will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day.
Lake County Solid Waste’s residential curbside collection service, as well as the Lake County Landfill, will operate as normal. However, customer service will be closed.
The Lake County Animal Shelter, located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares, will also be closed.
Lake County Connection, the County’s disadvantaged transportation service, and LakeXpress, the fixed-route bus system, will be operating as normal on the holiday. For more information and schedules, visit www.ridelakexpress.com.
The Lake County Extension Center, located at 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares, will be closed. For information about upcoming events hosted by the Extension, visit http://lake.ifas.ufl.edu/.
WHAT WILL BE OPEN
The following libraries will be open on Monday, Feb. 21:
Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont
Eustis Memorial Library
Fruitland Park Library
Leesburg Public Library
All other Lake County libraries will be closed.
