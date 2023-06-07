Last month, the Lake-Sumter Seminole Club awarded scholarships to several exemplary graduates of Eustis, Lake Minneola, Leesburg, Tavares and The Villages high schools.
“We are very pleased to provide a total of $10,000 in scholarships to 10 outstanding area high school seniors who will be attending Florida State University this summer and fall,” said Frank Shepp, the group’s treasurer. “Our 2023 scholarship application criteria is the same as last year’s and consists of three major elements: GPA and the entire academic package, community service hours and an essay.”
For the past five years, the Ruth and Roy Ryan Foundation, Inc. has awarded two $2,500 scholarships to outstanding students through the club.
This year, Colin Funkhouser, Leesburg High School, and Gia-Marie Tim, Lake Minneola High School, each received $2,500 for the 2024 Ruth and Roy Ryan Scholarship.
“Gia-Marie is the first in her family to attend a university and she aims to build a legacy of excellence. She plans to major in finance with a minor in military services. Colin is committed to the Honors Program at FSU. He plans to major in meteorology with the goal of pursuing a career as a tornado chaser and extreme weather specialist,” said Carleen Shepp, a past president of the club.
The other eight scholarships were awarded to:
- •Collin Esperto, Tavares High School, $1,000
- •Jason Santana, Eustis High School, $1,000
- •Ashlynn Stradinger, The Villages High School, $1,000
- •Ryleigh Lawton, Lake Minneola High School, $500
- •Brylee Moore, The Villages High School, $500
- •Jenna Ostrom, The Villages High School, $500
- •Delaney Stradinger, The Villages High School, $250
- •Gavin Eaton, The Villages High School, $250
The Lake-Sumter Seminole Club is the local representative of the Florida State University Alumni Association. It’s open to all alumni, fans and supporters of Florida State University in Lake and Sumter counties.
The club’s annual Fall Kick Off event, its main fundraiser for scholarships, will be held July 29.
More information can be found at www.lakeseminoles.org or on the Lake-Sumter Seminole Club Facebook page.