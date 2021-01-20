Lake County Schools’ graduation rate was 77.8% in 2017. For the 2019-2020 school year, that rate is 91.2 %, according to newly released data from the Florida Department of Education.
That’s slightly higher than the statewide rate of 90 percent for that year, and it surpasses a goal set by Superintendent Diane Kornegay when she was chosen to lead the district in 2017.
“Our graduation rates are a testament to the great work that’s happening in our schools,” Kornegay said. “Teachers, staff, administrators and even community members faithfully serve as mentors and cheerleaders for our students, and school teams monitor each student and their progress toward meeting graduation requirements to ensure that they have any needed academic support.”
All district-operated high schools either maintained a rate above 90 percent or saw an increase. The largest increases were at Eustis High School and Leesburg High School. Eustis High had a 90.9 percent graduation rate in 2018-2019 and 98.1 percent in 2019-2020, while Leesburg High had a 74.7 percent graduation rate in 2018-2019 and 82.4 percent in 2019-2020.
“Our primary responsibility as a school district is to ensure that every student walks across the graduation stage ready for college and/or a career. I am so proud of our teams across the district and grateful for their dedication and hard work to make this a reality for more and more students each year,” Kornegay said.
Florida’s high school graduation rate increased by 3.1 percentage points over the previous year. But Jacob Oliva, Florida’s chancellor of public schools, cautioned in a letter to superintendents that the increases should be understood within the context of exemptions provided to the class of 2020 in the spring semester.
Pursuant to Florida Department of Education Emergency Order No. 2020-EO-1, the 2019-2020 graduating class members were exempt from statewide, standardized assessment requirements because of the pandemic. Approximately 7.1 percent of the class of 2020 statewide graduated with this exemption.
“We see this data as a reminder of all your hard work over the past year to guide our students in the wake of unprecedented challenges,” Oliva wrote, “and that we must collectively double down on the support all students receive to ensure their success, especially the critical steps in a student’s education journey such as graduation.”