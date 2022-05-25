Thank you, Mrs. Long, and good morning families, friends, teachers, and most importantly our East Ridge Knights!
Before I begin, I would like to thank Principal Lueallen for allowing me the opportunity to speak as well as for guiding the class of 2022 since we first stepped foot on campus. I would also like to thank all East Ridge administrators, teachers, and staff members, with special mention to our senior sponsor, Ms. Moses, for providing us with the determination to make it to this special day.
Our graduating class has become synonymous with overcoming obstacles and dealing with the curve balls thrown at us. However, there is more to the class of 2022 than just attending high school during a pandemic. We are leaders, specialized in our own craft, who have become experienced with juggling several things at once. But in the craziness of these past four years, I believe the most important thing to take from this is the ability to find joy in the littlest of things.
For the last 12 to 13 years, we’ve been tasked with waking up early and taking on the day whether it was harder or easier than the previous. But within those 7 hours of instruction, I can bet you that there was a moment where a laugh or even a smile escaped. Maybe in a class you found difficult to attend, you received a higher grade than you expected. Or maybe while walking in the hall you were greeted by a friend you had not seen in a while. On the surface level, these may seem unimportant when reflecting on your day. But as we grow older, we realize how much these small moments meant to us.
And I’ll admit, it’s much easier to ignore these moments when overwhelmed with everything going on. But as we have reached our final concert, game, meeting, dance, and any other typical high school event; the class periods or extracurricular activities we’ve become accustomed to are now quickly slipping away into memories. Rather than look back on them with sadness or regret, I challenge you to rather remember the small moments shared with each other. Moments such as the drive to an away game, an inside joke created in the dressing room, or even one as simple as an assigned seat that actually was enjoyable.
As famous poet Maya Angelou once said, “We need Joy as we need Air. We need Love as we need Water. We need each other as we need the Earth We Share.” And I believe this is more important than ever. As most of us are setting onto a path far different than the one we expected, possibly even hundreds of miles away from the friends we grew up with. This distance from each other can not dissolve the memories we’ve made, nor can it erase the mark we have left on East Ridge. Our class has broken records, won state championships, uplifted programs, and served as friends and role models to underclassmen.
The joys of high school do not end the second we receive this diploma. Instead, they are carried within our hearts through the sweetness of nostalgia and the warmness of familiarity.
Now Knights, please join me in standing as I recite the Knight’s Creed; and I ask that you take this time to recount those moments of joy that may have slipped from your memory.
“Knights let’s remember to put on our ARMOR
Let’s:
Accept responsibilities
Respect yourself and others at East Ridge High School
Maintain Motivation
Overcome obstacles
And Reflect on your decisions
Because when we enter this campus we are:
1 Knight working together
1 Knight striving for excellence
1 Knight bold in character, empowered with strength
1 Knight determined to be the very best that we can be
1 Knight accepting the challenge to move East Ridge from good to great
And it’s going to be a great day at the Class of 2022’s Graduation”
Thank you, Knights, it has been an honor to serve as your class president these last two years. And remember, once a knight; always a knight!
Thank you!