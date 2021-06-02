Dear Champions,
I’d like to start by congratulating the Class of 2021! It sure has been an unusual year with this pandemic, but our students are resilient and determined. I applaud our graduating seniors and their parents, teachers and others who helped them to the finish line.
Seniors, I wish you the best of luck in your next chapter. Wherever you go, I hope you will return to Clermont to give back to your community and inspire the next generation.
I especially would like to congratulate our senior Clermont Youth Council members, Tyler Irby, Mary Landaberde and Luis Mustafa. These Champions have participated in the youth council since its inception in 2018. They recently won a Florida League of Cities community service contest for their homeless care pack project. You make us proud!
Although the pandemic is not over yet, vaccines are making a significant difference in getting us all back to the activities we love. COVID-19 vaccination is now recommended for everyone 12 years and older, so let’s continue getting Clermont vaccinated.
City facilities have returned to full capacity. As summer temperatures approach, cool off at our Champions Splash Park along the waterfront, or visit our pool at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center. Kids can also plug into some fun summer camps. Visit the city’s Parks and Recreation webpage for more information.
There are two upcoming events you don’t want to miss.
Our first ever Pups in the Park is 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 12 at Lake Hiawatha Preserve. There’s plenty to do. A 1-mile dog walk will begin at 9 a.m., and I am looking forward to judging the dog swimsuit competition at 10 a.m. The Clermont Police Department will serve puppuccinos, and a dog Frisbee competition will take place. Be sure to pre-register for the competitions at www.ClermontFL.gov/events.
As for next month, our biggest city event of the year is back! Join us for Red, White and Boom from 7-10 p.m. Sun., July 4 at Waterfront Park, ending with a spectacular fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. over Lake Minneola. Check out the new additional viewing area at Victory Pointe Park.
Continuing our Downtown-Waterfront Master Plan, Phase 2 of Streetscape construction is in progress along 8th Street. We anticipate the block between Minneola Avenue and Montrose Street to be completed by mid-June with brick paving and new landscaping and lighting. For the full project timeline, visit our Master Plan webpage, www.ClermontFL.gov/MasterPlan. Remember, construction is being done in small segments to minimize impact to businesses so they can remain open. We encourage you to come on down and shop local.
Until Next Time,