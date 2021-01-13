Sommer Sports is kicking off Florida’s triathlon season with the 38th Annual Great Clermont Triathlon, beginning March 13 at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Clermont.
The event will feature an international (Olympic) distance triathlon with a 1.5K swim, 40K bike, and 10K run. Other events include a run-bike-run duathlon, along with relay team competition.
The Great Clermont Triathlon is held in conjunction with the Florida Challenge – Intimidator Triathlon, which features a sprint triathlon and the Intimidator, a 70.3, half-iron distance triathlon. Individual, relay team, and aqua bike competition is also available.
To register for the race, set to begin at Clermont Waterfront Park, 330 Third Street in Clermont, visit http://sommersportsevents.com. The site provides details on additional upcoming events, including a March 27 Lake Minneola Half Marathon 10K–5K.
According to Sommer Sports, all its events will follow health and safety guidelines put forth by city, county and state governments, along with those of USA Triathlon and USA Track & Field.
Subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, face mask use is required of all participants and spectators before and after races and during packet pick-up. Face coverings are not required while racing. All participants will have their temperature checked as part of packet pick-up process.
“We are encouraging anyone who is in a high-risk category to please, please stay home and complete the race virtually,” organizers posted on the website.