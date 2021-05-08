At Green Mountain Pizza in Clermont, family comes first. The restaurant opened as a way for married couples Roberto and Nicole Del Verme and Miranda and Mike Straugh to earn a living while serving the community.
For Roberto Del Verme, restaurant ownership is in his blood. His parents immigrated from Italy and settled in Lake County, opening up several pizza places and Italian restaurants. Roberto and Miranda worked together at one of these restaurants and became great friends. Their friendship lasted even after Roberto and Nicole moved to New York City.
Several years later, a mutual friend contacted Miranda about selling his business, the Green Mountain Deli, in Montverde. Miranda asked Roberto about the possibility of partnering together, and Roberto jumped on the chance to open a restaurant of his own. The Del Vermes moved back to Lake County to establish Green Mountain Pizza together with the Straughs.
Six years later, the partners looked to expand operations to Clermont. They signed a lease inside the Sunnyside Plaza off Highway 50 in Clermont’s historic district. The site was the former home of one of the Del Verme family restaurants, Capri. They planned to use the place as a secondary location for take-out.
When the lease resigning didn’t go as expected with their original building, they decided to move the entire operation. The move would eliminate the dine-in seating they enjoyed in Montverde.
Green Mountain Pizza moved to Clermont in April 2019.
“We’re always coming from the parent mindset. If it’s something that I can bring my kid to, we want to model that and work it for other families,” said Nicole Del Verme, the restaurant’s community coordinator.
As parents with several young children, both the Straughs and the Del Vermes work hard to balance home and business life.
“The lifestyle is not easy,” said Nicole. “That’s why we’re closed on Sundays and Mondays. We need a day to reset….We always prioritize family needs before the business.”
The Del Vermes are expecting their second child, a baby girl, later this year.
As for the pizza, classic pepperoni and cheese take center stage as their most popular toppings. Customers can order custom or specialty pizzas by the slice or as a pie. They also offer stromboli, calzones, pastas and burgers. Their authentic steak and cheese sandwich on homemade bread is another fan favorite.
They also offer beer, wine, espresso and coffee imported from Naples, Italy.
When the couples heard that the business next store was moving, they jumped on the chance to expand. Six months later, the newly expanded seating area is ready to give families a relaxing place to take a break and enjoy a great slice of pizza.
Restaurant ownership has been filled with many ups and downs, from new locations to adjusting offerings and dealing with hurricanes and pandemics.
“You have to have a stomach to own a small business. When dips come, you have to be able to get out of it and not want to get off the ride,” Nicole said.
As for the future, Miranda hopes to continue to make Green Mountain Pizza “the best place for families to come to eat and celebrate life together.”
Roberto hopes to offer private dining and events that bring back family roots. “We’ve had a lot of old Capri customers and friends come and request dishes my family used to make,” he said. “I think opening it up to private dining and events would allow us to do that more.”
Green Mountain Pizza is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are located at 303 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711.
Place an order online at https://www.gmpizza.com.