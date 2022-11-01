The Clermont Arts & Recreation Center was selected as one of two winning projects in the “Perk Your Park Contest” sponsored nationally by Niagara Bottling in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association. Numerous dignitaries, sponsors, donors, gardeners and community supporters came out to share in the excitement and support the groundbreaking ceremony.
Clermont Arts & Recreation Center Facility Manager Suzanne O’Shea, who emceed, welcomed everyone with heartfelt thank you announcements.
“When we first discussed this project, I was completely on board. I wanted to go big or go home, so we could create and provide the best community garden with a goal of an all-inclusive sustainable garden that would support our community,” she said. “We fortunately received plenty of votes, positive feedback, sponsors, donors and over 200 volunteers to help us. We will have a section with 24 garden beds, three hydroponic towers, a composter and much more.”
Others who spoke included Cheryl O’Rourke of the Clermont Boys & Girls Club, who commented how the garden will help her children learn about gardening, plants, flowers, fruits and vegetables.
Jennifer Caponi, a health consultant, spoke about how today’s supermarket produce can be 40% less nutrient based, while fresh sustainable fruits and vegetables will be much more nutritious.
A Tai Chi exercise demonstration by Sonya Dumas and her tai chi students. This was to help everyone understand how to improve mental and physical health, as well as well-being, through martial art exercise.
City Manager Brian Bulthuis spoke of what will be accomplished.
“I am pleased to be here to launch the Clermont Community Garden, where we will grow natural fruits and vegetables for the residents of our community to share,” said Bulthuis. “This Community Garden is just another example of why Clermont is such a wonderful community.”
Both he and Mayor Tim Murry acknowledged the major role Niagara Bottling fulfilled, which contributed to the project with a grant described as generous, and supplies. Also recognized was the National Recreation and Parks Association.
“We are so pleased and grateful to Niagara Bottling and the NRPA for their generous grant to help us create and revitalize our green spaces here in Clermont,” said Mayor Tim Murry.
The feeling was mutual, according to Alison Morimoto, representing Niagara Bottling.
“We are very proud to have Niagara partner with CPAC and NRPA. We want to give back to our community, where our employees live,” said Morimoto.
ABOUT THE GARDEN
The new Clermont Community Gardens provide multiple benefits to the community and its gardeners by creating an opportunity for recreation, exercise and education. Activities will promote and support local, nutritious food production while conserving resources.
Companies and residents will be able to rent a garden area and help sponsor Garden Tower.
Sponsorship opportunities are available, as well as donors. There is also the opportunity to share individual legacies with an engraved brick.
Still to be funded for either construction or purchase include a fence, benches, bird houses, a butterfly garden area and seedlings.
TO LEARN MORE
Contact Suzanne O’Shea at 352-708-5998 or email: SOShea@ClermontFL.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfClermont
ABOUT THE CONTEST
The Perk Your Park contest has become an initiative that focuses on park and community revitalization across the country.