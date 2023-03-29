The most recent Groveland City Council meeting celebrated the growth and success of their businesses, law enforcement officers and first responders. In addition, two development projects in the fast-growing community received approval to move forward.
The city council approved an ordinance regarding the Sunstone Community Development District with a four-year plan to strategically develop 732 acres. This was approved with additional city guidelines to protect the timing, utilities, landscape, environment and recreational needs. This property is located north of the turnpike, west of State Road 19 and south of South Dewey Robbins Road.
The Groveland City Council also approved an ordinance agreement with Groveland Property Investments, LLC. This plan will redevelop a conversion of more than 500 hotel rooms into 214 rental apartment dwellings, with a $20 million investment. This property is located at 20349 and 20339 US Highway 27. This property was noted as an eyesore that needs attention. While the developer already has full financing, this project is now ready to go forward. This too was approved with some strict city guidelines. The goal is to finish by late 2024 or early 2025. Construction will begin within six months.
Groveland Mayor Evelyn Wilson opened the meeting by sharing a special proclamation and presentation for Florida Bicycle Month to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The Groveland City Council also awarded Attorney Bridgette M. Bennett and the Bennett Law Center Business of the Month for their community service, accomplishments and to help share inclusive diversity for the Groveland residents. Bennett has helped to sponsor events like the Groveland Hispanic Heritage Festival and Reggae Festival and has plans to sponsor Tacos & Tequila as a new annual event this fall.
“I am originally from Jamaica and I have been here since 2011,” Bennett said. “I love Groveland and this community. I love working and connecting with the people here in the city of natural charm. We have amazing resources. We just need to work together.”
Next, Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey honored Sergeant Landis Delp and his wife, Kathy, for their special Christmas services to support needy families of Groveland to be able to celebrate Christmas.
“We are fortunate to have our Police Department work with the Delps to take care of every child in Groveland, so that no child will ever go without Christmas,” Ramsey said. Working with the Sisterhood of the Groveland Police Department, they provided toys and gifts to over 180 families last year.
Groveland Fire Chief Kevin Carroll welcomed firefighters/EMTs Kaleb Register and Taylor Atherton as new hires and honored those who were officially promoted to the rank of driver engineer at this meeting. Dillon Chapman, Kyle Gramowski, Chris Linzey, Jeff McMahon, Amer Kassas, Patti Knapp, Eric Stott and Blake Wilbanks were all pinned with their new badges with help from their families.
“We are all working to make Groveland a strong city. As one of Florida’s fastest growing cities, we are a growing and important mark on the Florida map,” Wilson said.
Groveland City Council Meetings are held on the first and third Monday evening each month at the E.L. Puryear Building, located at 243 South Lake Avenue in Groveland.
For more information, visit Groveland City Hall at 156 South Lake Avenue, Groveland, FL 34736, call 352-429-2141 or visit https://www.groveland-fl.gov.