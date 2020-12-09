Groveland Baptist Church Presents a Bluegrass Christmas Dec 9, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 12, an old-fashioned bluegrass Christmas program featuring the Judy family will be hosted at Groveland Baptist Church, 649 South Main Avenue in Groveland. The free program starts at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Clermont News Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Sections Special Sections Discover South Lake Nov 18, 2020 Special Sections 101 Ways To Have Fun Oct 28, 2020 Special Sections Clermont Special Sections Sep 30, 2020