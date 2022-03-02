The City of Groveland kicked off its Centennial Celebration in style at Lake David Park this past Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27; after opening remarks by several city leaders, the festivities got underway starting with the Lake County Concert Band performing a medley of songs. Other attractions and activities included a sock hop dance at the Lake David Center; car shows for the vehicle enthusiasts; horse and carriage rides; and, of course, food and merchandise vendors.
The February celebration represented the period from 1922 to 1972. In March, a similar celebration will take place for the period between 1972 to 2022, with the culmination taking place in April, with a look ahead to the future for Groveland.
For historians, the Groveland Historical Museum was open for perusing. High school rosters, pictures of residents who were in the military, sports stars and information about Groveland and its impact on the citrus and the turpentine industries were available for viewing.
City officials were present, including elected officials, city staff, and the police, fire department and EMT chiefs.
“Happy Birthday Groveland. Here’s to the next 100 years,” said Mayor Evelyn Wilson as the celebration officially kicked off. She was joined in mood and tone by Councilor Mike Smith (District 4).
“I am proud to be able to be a part of the city’s 100th birthday,” he said. “What brought me to the city was its beauty and how friendly everyone is. I am looking forward to continuing that tradition.”
The same sentiment was voiced by Groveland residents, such as the Smiths, who moved to Groveland several months ago from Ocoee. One of the aspects they said they appreciate is that there are activities almost every day in Groveland.
For Debby Cornelli, family activities are what matter as to why she enjoys living in Groveland.