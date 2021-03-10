Kicking off March 11 with a wind symphony concert by South Lake High School Screaming Eagles Bands in Lake David Park, the city of Groveland celebrates its 99th year with a variety of activities for the whole family.
March 12, 5–9 p.m., the Second Friday Farmers Market will feature vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.
The big day is March 13, with a Founders Weekend opening ceremony at 11 a.m. and vendors, a kids zone, food trucks, a beer garden and live entertainment. A retirement ceremony for Chief Willie Morgan will take place at 2 p.m. at Puryear Building, South Lake Ave.
There will also be a Groveland Museum expo on Saturday displaying the city’s history, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and visitors can play a game and enter to win one of 10 $25 gift certificates.
Entertainers include Yesterdayze, Maiden Cane, Patrick Gibson, Latin Wave and more. Visit groveland-fl.gov for more information.