At the Aug. 18 Groveland City Council meeting, members were asked to consider the fate of the African American Cemetery located adjacent to the Praise Temple Christian Academy.
The proposal was introduced by resident Jason Lewis as a part of his internship project. According to Lewis, his project is not associated with a school or formal program; rather, “It is from my heart.”
In his estimation, the cemetery is the oldest local African American Cemetery, dating back to 1926. It is the final resting place for African American veterans of the two world wars, as well as members of local African American churches. Additional research revealed the lot was designated as having been told to the estate of Evelyn B. Thompson in 1949.
City Manager Mike Hein explained at the Aug. 16 meeting that current ownership of the cemetery is yet to be determined. He further revealed that the issue of ownership of the cemetery had been discussed in the past by the Groveland Council, but a lack of funds had relegated the research “to the back burner.”
Lewis’ project revealed an obvious neglect of the historic plot of land. The grave sites have been camouflaged by weeds, other vegetation and trash. In order to act as a remembrance of Groveland’s African American history, Lewis is suggesting a much-needed reconstruction of the cemetery.
Council Members discussed past and present considerations regarding the project. Issues related to ownership of the land and a proper easement allowing access had been renewed. While there is no easement that allows direct access to the cemetery, the lot is closest to Bible Camp Road.
“How do we get access?” Council Member Mike Radzik asked. He further questioned why the City Council couldn’t just authorize a team to go in and clean up the lot.
According to Lewis, the City of Groveland can employ the auspices of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and its Veterans’ Cemetery Grant Program. In fact, the Department can assist with 100% of the necessary funding for the project, if approved.
Council Member Barbara Gaines had questions regarding the gopher infestation and who would maintain the cemetery once the clean-up had proceeded. Lewis replied he would have to check with the Veterans’ Administration as to a plan for maintenance.
While Mayor Evelyn Wilson added that she is supportive of the plan and the Council congratulated Jason for his research and his efforts, no action was taken.
In a related matter, it was celebrated that in 1966, Jason’s grandfather had been a technical writer for Ebony Magazine. City Manager Hein presented Lewis with an original issue of the 1966 publication.