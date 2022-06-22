Juneteenth celebrations in south Lake County kicked off this past Friday, June 17 at Lake David Park in Groveland, starting shortly past 5 p.m., and under sweltering heat and humidity.
Following the opening invocation by Pastor Jodie McCoy of Hope International Church, which was followed by a welcoming introduction by Mayor Evelyn Wilson, smooth jazz music performed by Gregory B. Sneed, a/k/a “GBSaxPlayer,” filled the air.
In her invocation, Pastor McCoy cited passages from Isiaiah, which she connected to the celebration. Her words were those of optimism, a hope to raise a generation dedicated to bringing this nation closer to its goal of a “more perfect union.”
“...[n]ot to wound each other as we have in the past,” McCoy said before invoking the name of God and Jesus Christ.
The tone was similar in the mayor’s welcoming remarks to the small but ever-increasing attendees, and she concluded her remarks with a call to action.
“My challenge to you is expanding your knowledge of cultural awareness,” said Wilson.
Other elected officials also addressed those in attendance, interspersed with activities such as performances by the Q Line Dance Company, and musical sets by the New Christianaires vocalists.
IN CLERMONT
The weather was a marked contrast on Saturday, June 18 at Waterfront Park. Thanks in part to an earlier burst of rain, temperatures and humidity were much more tolerable as the city celebrated its observance of Juneteenth.
At one point, Mayor Tim Murry gave those collected beneath the pavilion and on the outskirts of the edifice the history of Juneteenth.
But perhaps one of the more — if not perhaps the most stirring — of presentations was that from James Montgomery, who recounted what it was like growing up in Clermont at the height of the Jim Crow era.
There were so many things he and Black people were shut off from doing and enjoying, denying their right to equal treatment and respect. Yet it was without rancor or bitterness with which he spoke, but that of acknowledging the past and leaving the hope for the future.
As with the event in Groveland, entertainment was on hand in Clermont, and a lively dance performance from Move and Dance Live! LLC had people out of their seats and dancing both on stage and in the area just before the stage.
Also, both venues hosted food and merchandise vendors offering an array of food and clothing and other similar items tied in to both Black and African culture.