The development plan owned by Indigo Land Groveland, LLC won approval in three unanimous votes by the Groveland Town Council.

Alex Springfellow provided the amended designs to the Council.

“We have created a low impact design,” he said. He added that his company’s proposal will focus on parks and green spaces while protecting local trees.

After reviewing Springfellow’s Planning’s presentation of the Cypress Bluff proposal, and allowing residents to add input, the Council was prompt in voting its support for the project.

The development of both residential and commercial lots will encompass approximately 160 acres of primarily wooded land.

The Cypress Bluff plan includes 120 acres of upland, 46 acres of wetlands and 37 acres of open spaces.

The issue of open spaces had received some concern in the past, but the Council appeared supportive of 31% of the land to be utilized for open spaces.

“Wow, I was impressed and very happy with the 31 percent open spaces,”said Council Member Mike Radzik.

Another adjustment based upon Council recommendations has been the lessening of the number of proposed residential units from more than 400 to 386. Included will be 45,000 square feet dedicated to commercial space.

“We appreciate the downsize to 386 units,” said Council Member Barbara Gaines.

Mayor Evelyn Wilson thanked Springfellow Planning for the successful presentation and for the coordination of aspects of the community in an effort to offer the new plan for the cypress tree covered property.

“I am really looking forward to seeing this as it grows,” she said.