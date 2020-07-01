Out of the abundance of safety and precaution in light of COVID-19, the City of Groveland is continuing its Independence Day tradition with one big change: This year, Groveland will conduct a simultaneous dueling fireworks display on Saturday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m. for everyone to watch from the comfort of their homes.
The city’s Geographic Information System (GIS) team has projected that nearly all residents in Groveland will be able to see the fireworks display from their houses.
Groveland is asking everyone to use the hashtags #GrovelandFireworks and #RedWhiteandYou when sharing their family photos and firework videos on social media.
For more information, visit www.groveland-fl.gov.