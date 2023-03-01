Aliah terrific

Pre-K:  Zayden Igus (not photographed) and Luis Barriga;  VPK:  Myra Tomar and Luis Serrano Muniz; K: Jaydon Rivera (not photographed), Kendall Arnold, Ray Childs, Christopher DeLeon, Jacob Clark, Ava Gonzalez, and Arabella Archer; Firstt:  Savannah Balliet, Jett Stites, Kenneth White, Elijah Rosier, Aliah Paulino, and Leonardo Morales; Second:  Kassidy Guck, Giovanni de Jesus, Julieta Cabezas Rodriguez, Leia Pool, Ashley Rodriguez Torres, and Niyelli Massa; Third:  Matteo Santiago, Olivia Carter, Liliann Cameron, Tristan Smith, Xylis Irizzary, and Jeanliel        Duran; Fourth:  Lya Luna Hernandez, Liam Rupnarian, Kailani Morales De Jesus, Lena Gulley, Aldo Cruz Isidro, and Zariya Cuevas; Fifth:  Shannon Hoffman, Simon Sewpersaud, Aracely Jacobo, Alex Powers, and Isaiah Elliott

 PHOTO COURTESY GROVELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL/CLERMONT KIWANIS CLUB

The students pictured represent the Pre-K, VPK, and kindergarten through fifth grade students, chosen to represent their class as Terrific Kid for the month of February 2023 at Groveland Elementary School.  These students were recognized recently with a ceremony acknowledging their accomplishments. Congratulations to our students.

Terrific Kids is a program sponsored by the Kiwanis of Clermont that supports character building and recognizes students for modifying their behavior to become their absolute best. The character of focus for the month of January was “Inclusive.”

Recommended for you