The students pictured represent the Pre-K, VPK, and kindergarten through fifth grade students, chosen to represent their class as Terrific Kid for the month of February 2023 at Groveland Elementary School. These students were recognized recently with a ceremony acknowledging their accomplishments. Congratulations to our students.
Terrific Kids is a program sponsored by the Kiwanis of Clermont that supports character building and recognizes students for modifying their behavior to become their absolute best. The character of focus for the month of January was “Inclusive.”