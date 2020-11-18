Nov. 2, Groveland Fire Department firefighters moved into Groveland Fire Station #3 at 20415 Independence Blvd. in Ford Commerce Park.
This temporary modular fire station will be used while the department evaluates the ideal location for a permanent station that will align with the city’s long-term growth. Once a permanent station is constructed, the fire department could use the modular building to establish a fourth fire station in another future growth area.
Groveland Fire Station #3 borders the northwest section of Groveland and unincorporated areas that are anticipated for annexation, serving surrounding communities, the industrial area, State Road 19 and the Turnpike. It will also allow for the department to be ahead of the curve as the city plans for growth that includes new distribution centers in Ford Commerce Park and new mixed-use communities.
To help defer the costs of new firefighters, on Sept. 18, 2019, Groveland was awarded $1,032,682 through FEMA’s SAFER grant program. This program is currently paying a portion of salaries and benefits for nine firefighters. As part of the grant, FEMA is paying the equivalent of 75% of the usual annual cost of a first-year firefighter for years one and two and 35% of the usual annual cost of a first-year firefighter for year three.