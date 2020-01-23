GROVELAND — For the first time in 45 years, the City of Groveland will have a new Fire Chief. The City is pleased to announce Kevin Carroll as its new Fire Chief, filling the position that will be vacated by Chief Willie Morgan, who announced his intent to retire in the near future. Chief Carroll joins the City with over 30 years of fire and rescue experience.
“This is a significant moment in the history of the City,” said City Manager Mike Hein. “I have full confidence that Chief Carroll will build on the foundations laid by Chief Morgan and develop the department as the best in Lake County and potentially in the State.”
Chief Kevin Carroll began his extensive fire service career in Pasco County, where he served as a Firefighter Paramedic. He then joined the Hernando County Fire Rescue where he grew through the ranks as Fire Captain, Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief and most recently, Deputy Fire Chief, managing 272 employees and 14 fire stations. Chief Carroll holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University, as well as degrees in Fire Science and Emergency Medical Services. Among his certifications are, Florida State Certified Fire Safety Inspector, Florida State Fire Instructor, Florida State Certified Hazardous Materials and Medical Technician and Florida State Certified Paramedic.
“I am incredibly humbled by the opportunity to join the Groveland team,” said Chief Carroll. “I and my entire family feel very blessed and honored. Having the opportunity to take this solid rock of foundation that Chief Morgan has built over so many years to the next level, is exciting. I pay homage and respect to Chief Morgan to have spent 45 years in this profession, building and growing leaders.” Chief Morgan and his legacy will be celebrated once the new Public Safety Facility has been completed, as he has been asked to stay on through the completion of the project.
Mayor Evelyn Wilson remarked, "Chief Carroll will be a major asset to our existing department to continue moving the City forward.” He brings a great deal of experience and we are pleased he and his family, chose to be a part of our Groveland family.”
When asked why he chose Groveland, Chief Carroll noted, “Groveland is a beautiful growing area in Central Florida. Once the opportunity became available, my family and I began spending more time in Groveland. Everyone made us feel like we were already a part of the community. My family and I immediately knew, it was a place we could call home. I truly look forward to getting to know all the men and women of the fire department and discussing how we can better serve the citizens of our community.”
The City of Groveland confidently anticipates the unique way Chief Carroll will use his leadership role, to contribute to the health and safety of our charming community. Transition details to include an official commencement date, will be forthcoming as they continue to develop. This is an exciting time in Groveland’s history, as this news is followed by the addition of 12 new firefighters to the Groveland Fire Department.