Did you know Groveland was once home to the largest sawmill in the southeastern United States? Learn fun facts like this and see memorabilia of the area at the Groveland Historical Museum, which has reopened with COVID-19 precautions in place. Open each Saturday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., the museum also offers tours when scheduled in advance by calling 352-429-4514.
Mary Helen Myers, president of the Groveland Historical Society, which operates the museum, said the community has a rich past.
It once had the longest-serving police chief in the United States. Groveland had direct ties to 9/11, as one of its locals went on to be the head of the Counterterrorism Department of the FBI and led the 9/11 investigation. Several Groveland students went on to become professional athletes, playing for teams including the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Utah Jazz, among others. Groveland also was once the shopping mecca for people in Central Florida.
The Groveland Christmas parade is Dec. 12, beginning at 10 a.m., and the museum plans to enter a float with the theme, “Merry Christmas to Our Military.”
The museum is located adjacent to the Puryear Building at 243 S. Lake Avenue in Groveland. Additional historical photos are on its website, www.grovelandhistory.org.